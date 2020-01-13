Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI steady on the open in consolidation despite Iran protests and uncertainty

WTI Technical Analysis: Bounces from 50-day MA support

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trading at $59.11 per barrel, having found below the 50-day average support at $58.90 earlier today. The bears have failed to penetrate the key average for the second time in two days.

As a result, the sell-off from Friday's high above $65.67 looks to have run out of steam - more so, as the black gold has created consecutive candles with long tails on the 4-hour chart and the MACD histogram is charting higher lows below the zero line.

WTI steady on the open in consolidation despite Iran protests and uncertainty

WTI has been trading in a tight range between $58.66 and $59.16 at the start of the week following a sideways range of between $58.65/59.75 when prices dropped on a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict last Wednesday.

It has been quite a start to the year for commodities with plenty of volatility. The price of oil has been a head-turner where rising geopolitical tensions saw strong gains which dissipated very quickly following President Donald Trump's well-balanced address to the nation in response to Iran's missile attack at a US military base.

