Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI steady on the open in consolidation despite Iran protests and uncertainty

WTI Technical Analysis: Bounces from 50-day MA support
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trading at $59.11 per barrel, having found below the 50-day average support at $58.90 earlier today. The bears have failed to penetrate the key average for the second time in two days.
As a result, the sell-off from Friday's high above $65.67 looks to have run out of steam - more so, as the black gold has created consecutive candles with long tails on the 4-hour chart and the MACD histogram is charting higher lows below the zero line.
WTI steady on the open in consolidation despite Iran protests and uncertainty
WTI has been trading in a tight range between $58.66 and $59.16 at the start of the week following a sideways range of between $58.65/59.75 when prices dropped on a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict last Wednesday.
It has been quite a start to the year for commodities with plenty of volatility. The price of oil has been a head-turner where rising geopolitical tensions saw strong gains which dissipated very quickly following President Donald Trump's well-balanced address to the nation in response to Iran's missile attack at a US military base.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|58.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.96
|Daily SMA50
|58.81
|Daily SMA100
|57.11
|Daily SMA200
|57.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.8
|Previous Daily Low
|58.88
|Previous Weekly High
|65.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.69
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back to four-day highs above 0.6900
AUD/USD has picked up fresh bids over the last hour and hits fresh four-day highs near 0.6915 region, in the wake of improving sentiment on trade deal optimism and latest S&P report on Australian economy while markets gear up for a big week ahead.
USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines
USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.
Week ahead – It’s a trade deal!
It’s been a rather eventful first week of the year for financial markets and while next week may not be quite so action-packed, when it comes to the current climate, who knows what’s around the corner. As far as the coming week goes, politics will continue to dominate.
Gold: 14-day-old rising trendline questions latest weakness
Gold drops to $1556 during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal negates the previous day’s bounce off the near-term key support line. December-end top, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong support.
GBP/USD: Weekly chart indicates buyer exhaustion
GBP/USD is operating on slippery grounds and could drop below the psychological support of 1.30. The back-to-back weekly candles with long upper shadows are signaling buyer exhaustion above 1.32.