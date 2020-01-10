Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI sluggish below $60.00, nears four-week bottom, amid mixed geopolitical signals

WTI Technical Analysis: Under pressure, hourly chart favors re-test of Thursday's low
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $59.40 per barrel, representing a 0.25% gain on the day. The hourly chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.
Further, the bounce from Thursday's low of $58.69 seems to have run out of steam, as suggested by the multiple Doji candles created on the hourly chart in the overnight trade. Hence, a re-test of $58.69 cannot be ruled out.
WTI: Sluggish below $60.00, nears four-week bottom, amid mixed geopolitical signals
WTI remains under pressure while taking rounds to $59.60 during the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark earlier dropped to the lowest in four weeks amid the de-escalation of the US-Iran war risk. However, recently mixed geopolitical headlines seem to trouble the oil traders.
The US President Donald Trump previously refrained from any immediate military actions, except sanctions, against Iran’s missile attack in Iraq. However, the Republican leader is now using the global back-up, mainly Canada and the UK, which allege Iran for the Ukrainian flight crash.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|59.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.95
|Daily SMA50
|58.73
|Daily SMA100
|57.08
|Daily SMA200
|57.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.32
|Previous Daily Low
|58.69
|Previous Weekly High
|64.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.67
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.03
