Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI sluggish below $60.00, nears four-week bottom, amid mixed geopolitical signals

WTI Technical Analysis: Under pressure, hourly chart favors re-test of Thursday's low

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $59.40 per barrel, representing a 0.25% gain on the day. The hourly chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.

Further, the bounce from Thursday's low of $58.69 seems to have run out of steam, as suggested by the multiple Doji candles created on the hourly chart in the overnight trade. Hence, a re-test of $58.69 cannot be ruled out.

WTI: Sluggish below $60.00, nears four-week bottom, amid mixed geopolitical signals

WTI remains under pressure while taking rounds to $59.60 during the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark earlier dropped to the lowest in four weeks amid the de-escalation of the US-Iran war risk. However, recently mixed geopolitical headlines seem to trouble the oil traders.

The US President Donald Trump previously refrained from any immediate military actions, except sanctions, against Iran’s missile attack in Iraq. However, the Republican leader is now using the global back-up, mainly Canada and the UK, which allege Iran for the Ukrainian flight crash.

