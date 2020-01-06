Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00

WTI Technical Analysis: At eight month highs, trades above key Fibonacci level

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $64.29 per barrel, having hit a high of $64.41 a few minutes before press time. That was the highest level since the end of April 2019. The black gold's weekly candle has convincingly breached resistance at $63.71 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the October 2018 high to December 2018 low.

The 61.8% retracement is one of the golden ratios and is widely considered a major technical level. So, if WTI manages to hold above $63.71, stronger buying pressure may emerge, possibly leading to a test of resistance at $66.58 (April 2019 high).

Read more ...

WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama

WTI takes the bids to $64.00, after making the high of $64.30, amid the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains on the front foot amid the US-Middle East tension. Also supporting the price rally are the latest oil inventory and rig count numbers from the US.

The US killing of top Iranian military leader, with the argument that he was plotting for a big attack, triggered heavy risk-off during the late last week. The Trump administration’s arch-rival, Iran, mourned for a few days and started taking revenge during the weekend while bombing the US targets in Kenya and Baghdad.

Read nore ...