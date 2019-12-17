Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI prices rise on easing energy demand concerns

WTI looks to settle at fresh multi-month highs near $61 ahead of API
Crude oil extended its rally into the fourth trading day on Tuesday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rising to its highest level since September 17 at $61.04. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.15% on the day at $60.90.
WTI oil futures extend upside above 60 level
WTI oil futures for January delivery continued their upside trajectory on top of the 60 level and closed marginally above the 50% Fibonacci of the 76.87-42.53 bearish wave on Monday.
