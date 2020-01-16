Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI pares back gains amid bearish IEA report, mixed market mood

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

WTI drops back below $58 post-IEA report

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) reverses the intraday gains and trades modestly flat in the European trading, having met fresh supply in the last hour after the bearish monthly oil market report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) hit the investors’ sentiment.

WTI Oil Outlook: Bears are on hold but recovery attempts lack momentum for stronger advance

WTI oil price bounced on Thursday after triple failure to clear 200DMA ($57.70) support.

}Initial reversal signal is forming on daily chart after price action in past two days ended in Doji candles and subsequent advance.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.61
Today Daily Change 0.50
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 58.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.71
Daily SMA50 58.95
Daily SMA100 57.22
Daily SMA200 57.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.36
Previous Daily Low 57.38
Previous Weekly High 65.67
Previous Weekly Low 58.69
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.5

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

