Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Oil Shows Bullish Exhaustion Signals

WTI goes into consolidation near $61 following five-day rally

After posting gains for five straight days, crude oil seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which advanced to its highest level in three months at $61.17 on Wednesday, is now moving sideways in a tight range near $61.

Supported by the OPEC's announcement of additional output cuts and the phase-one US-China trade deal, the WTI is adding more than 10% in December. Read more...

Crude Oil Shows Bullish Exhaustion Signals

The trade agreement between the United States and China has raised the bullish sentiment among Oil traders. During the last week, the institutional activity sent Crude Oil above the $60 per barrel.

After the released the Crude Oil Inventories figure on Wednesday, the WTI price raised and exceed $61 per barrel. However, the close of the 2-hour chart shows an increase in bearish pressure.

West Texas Crude Oil, in its 2-hour chart, shows signs of exhaustion signals in the RSI oscillator that reveals a bearish divergence.

A short position will activate if price breaks and closes below $60.30 per barrel. Our conservative scenario, in its first profit target level, points to $59.35 per barrel. Read more...