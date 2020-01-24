Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Oil market rail risk

Crude Oil Futures: Downside seems to have met contention

According to flash figures from CME Group, open interest shrunk by nearly 5.3K contracts on Thursday. Volume, instead, went up by almost 238K contracts, extended the erratic performance.

WTI looks supported around $55.50 so far. Prices of the WTI managed to rebound from 2-month lows in the mid-$55.00s on Thursday amidst shrinking open interest and choppy activity in volume. That said, the commodity could now attempt a relief rally to the next target at the 200-day SMA around $57.50.

Oil market rail risk

Oil market virulent sell of on the back Wuhan flu scare was mollified by a timely decline in US crude inventories as the prompt contract recovered some lost ground after falling some 3.5% amid demand devastation fears. But is it enough to limit the carnage into the weekend, it will very much depend on the stream of outbreak headlines?

But it was a pretty vicious sell-off, and at some stage, profit taking will likely set in, even more so as traders start to contemplate if the China market sell-off was overblown.

