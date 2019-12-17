Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Oil holds below three-month highs as investors doubt effectiveness of OPEC cuts

WTI oil futures extend upside above 60 level

WTI oil futures for January delivery continued their upside trajectory on top of the 60 level and closed marginally above the 50% Fibonacci of the 76.87-42.53 bearish wave on Monday.

The location of the RSI, which maintains a positive slope comfortably above its 50 neutral mark, keeps the short-term bias in bullish territory. However, with the indicator approaching its 70 overbought mark, a slowdown in the price’s positive momentum cannot be ruled out. Read more...

Oil holds below three-month highs as investors doubt effectiveness of OPEC cuts

Oil is sidelined below three-month highs hit on Friday likely due to concern reduced production won’t meaningfully curtail supply.

Brent oil is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $65.30 per barrel, having hit a three-month high of $65.76 on Friday. The black gold logged gains for the third straight day on Monday but remained below Friday's high.

Similar action has been seen in the WTI oil, which is currently flatlined around $60.15 per barrel. In their latest meeting held in Vienna, OPEC members and Russia agreed to deepen the existing 1.2 million barrels per day cut in output by additional 500,000 barrels per day through the end of March 2020. Read more...