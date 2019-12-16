Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Off 3-month highs, trapped in a rising wedge

Crude Oil Points Lower - Elliott wave analysis
Crude oil can be ending a big triangle correction in wave B near the 59.7 region, so be aware of further bearish price activity into wave C. We are specifically tracking final stages of E of B, which can look for resistance at Fib. ratio of 61.8. That said, an impulsive drop below the lower corrective channel line connected from the low of wave D would suggest a completed triangle and further downside. Read more...
WTI Technical Analysis: Off 3-month highs, trapped in a rising wedge
WTI oil is currently trading at $59.83 per barrel, having hit a high of $60.45 on Friday. That was the highest level since Sept. 17.
The hourly chart shows the black gold is trapped in a rising wedge, which comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines indicates buyer exhaustion.
As a result, a wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign.
At press time, the lower edge of the wedge is seen at $59.21. An hourly close lower would imply an end of the rally from lows near $55.30 and open the doors for a drop to support at $58.00. Read more...
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|60.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.94
|Daily SMA50
|56.37
|Daily SMA100
|56.05
|Daily SMA200
|57.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.46
|Previous Daily Low
|59.26
|Previous Weekly High
|60.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.11
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.76
WTI Crude Oil: bulls need a break above 60.00
WTI Crude key support at 5920/10 today. Again bulls need a break above 6000 to retest the 6040/48 high. Further gains meet a selling opportunity at 6090/6110, with stops above 6140.
Longs at 5920/10 need stops below 5875 for a buying opportunity at 5830/20, with stops below 5795.
Trends
Weekly outlook is neutral
Daily outlook is positive
Short Term outlook is positive
