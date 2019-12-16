Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Off 3-month highs, trapped in a rising wedge

Crude Oil Points Lower - Elliott wave analysis

Crude oil can be ending a big triangle correction in wave B near the 59.7 region, so be aware of further bearish price activity into wave C. We are specifically tracking final stages of E of B, which can look for resistance at Fib. ratio of 61.8. That said, an impulsive drop below the lower corrective channel line connected from the low of wave D would suggest a completed triangle and further downside. Read more...

WTI Technical Analysis: Off 3-month highs, trapped in a rising wedge

WTI oil is currently trading at $59.83 per barrel, having hit a high of $60.45 on Friday. That was the highest level since Sept. 17.

The hourly chart shows the black gold is trapped in a rising wedge, which comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines indicates buyer exhaustion.

As a result, a wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign.

At press time, the lower edge of the wedge is seen at $59.21. An hourly close lower would imply an end of the rally from lows near $55.30 and open the doors for a drop to support at $58.00. Read more...

WTI Overview Today last price 60.13 Today Daily Change 0.12 Today Daily Change % 0.20 Today daily open 60.01 Trends Daily SMA20 57.94 Daily SMA50 56.37 Daily SMA100 56.05 Daily SMA200 57.74 Levels Previous Daily High 60.46 Previous Daily Low 59.26 Previous Weekly High 60.46 Previous Weekly Low 58.11 Previous Monthly High 58.76 Previous Monthly Low 54.12 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.72 Daily Pivot Point S1 59.36 Daily Pivot Point S2 58.71 Daily Pivot Point S3 58.16 Daily Pivot Point R1 60.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 61.11 Daily Pivot Point R3 61.76

WTI Crude Oil: bulls need a break above 60.00

WTI Crude key support at 5920/10 today. Again bulls need a break above 6000 to retest the 6040/48 high. Further gains meet a selling opportunity at 6090/6110, with stops above 6140.

Longs at 5920/10 need stops below 5875 for a buying opportunity at 5830/20, with stops below 5795.

Trends

Weekly outlook is neutral

Daily outlook is positive

Short Term outlook is positive

Read more...