Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - neutral/bearish near-term

WTI Technical Analysis: Steps back to $63.30 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation

WTI declines to $63.30, following the intra-day high of $65.67, by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday.

In doing so the black gold steps further backward from an ascending trend line since December 30. As a result, sellers will look for additional weakness towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside at $62.58.

However, the energy benchmark’s fall below the key Fibonacci level might not hesitate to recall the 2019-end lows, around $60.65 and $60.00 round-figure.

On the flip side, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $64.50 and the recent high of $65.67 can offer immediate resistance to the quote.

Though, bulls will not target 2019 top surrounding $66.57 unless WTI prices rally beyond the aforementioned resistance line, at $65.95 now. Read more...

Crude Oil Futures: neutral/bearish near-term

Preliminary figures of Crude Oil futures noted that open interest rose for yet another session on Tuesday, now by around 25.6K contracts. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second straight session, this time by nearly 278.9K contracts.

WTI: interim top in place?

The barrel of WTI closed Tuesday’s session with losses amidst increasing open interest and declining volume. Earlier on Wednesday, prices managed to advance to the vicinity of the $66.00 mark on the back of renewed turmoil in the US-Iran front. While bouts of extra upside should not be ruled out – exclusively backed by the geopolitical factor – some consolidation (even a correction lower) is also expected as traders continue to evaluate the real potential for supply disruptions. Read more...