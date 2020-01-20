Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire

Crude oil in a temporary A-B-C rise - Elliot Wave analysis

Crude oil made a five-wave drop from the 65.68 highs, and unfolded an Elliott wave ending diagonal within a wave v, so latest rise is not a coincidence. We also know that a five-wave completed drop is always followed by a temporary three-wave retracement. An a-b-c retracement in current instance can look for resistance/bearish turn near the 60.46/62.66 zone. Read more...

WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen surrendering most gains induced by the news that two large crude oil fields are shutdown in Libya following a military blockage. At the press time, the black gold trades near $58.75, looking to close the bullish opening gap.

The prices jumped to over one-week highs of $59.66 starting out in Asia this Monday, as oil bulls cheered the weekend reports of the Libyan outage.  The Libyan state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday that two big oilfields in the southwest had begun shutting down after forces loyal to the Libyan National Army closed a pipeline. The news stoked concerns of supply disruption from the OPEC producer, bumping up commodity prices. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 58.9
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 58.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.5
Daily SMA50 59.02
Daily SMA100 57.28
Daily SMA200 57.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.97
Previous Daily Low 58.28
Previous Weekly High 59.28
Previous Weekly Low 57.38
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.66

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

