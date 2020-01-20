Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire

Crude oil in a temporary A-B-C rise - Elliot Wave analysis

Crude oil made a five-wave drop from the 65.68 highs, and unfolded an Elliott wave ending diagonal within a wave v, so latest rise is not a coincidence. We also know that a five-wave completed drop is always followed by a temporary three-wave retracement. An a-b-c retracement in current instance can look for resistance/bearish turn near the 60.46/62.66 zone. Read more...

WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen surrendering most gains induced by the news that two large crude oil fields are shutdown in Libya following a military blockage. At the press time, the black gold trades near $58.75, looking to close the bullish opening gap.

The prices jumped to over one-week highs of $59.66 starting out in Asia this Monday, as oil bulls cheered the weekend reports of the Libyan outage. The Libyan state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday that two big oilfields in the southwest had begun shutting down after forces loyal to the Libyan National Army closed a pipeline. The news stoked concerns of supply disruption from the OPEC producer, bumping up commodity prices. Read more...