Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI jumps to highest since May on US-Iran tensions

WTI bulls tiring although fundamentals remain bullish

Oil prices on a spot basis are lower on the day, currently, -0.42% having traveled from a high of $61.44 to a low of $60.63. The price has morphed into toppish looking pattern on the charts although the fundamentals will likely to continue supporting an upside bias as developments in the Middle East point to prospects for crude supply disruptions.

Moving into 2020, investors are expecting higher inflation due to central bank policy measures throughout the world.

WTI oil jumps to highest since May on US-Iran tensions

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is gaining altitude on US-Iran tensions.

The black gold is currently trading at $63.49 per barrel, representing a 3.91% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $63.81 soon before press time. That was the highest level since May 1.

US airstrike on Baghdad airport on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most admired military figure and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias.

