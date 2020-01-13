Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI is slowly falling

Crude Oil (WTI) Intraday: under pressure
Pivot (invalidation): 59.50
Our preference: Short positions below 59.50 with targets at 58.60 & 58.05 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 59.50 look for further upside with 60.05 & 60.45 as targets.
Comment: The RSI lacks upward momentum. Read more...
Crude Oil is slowly falling
On Monday, January 13th, Oil prices stopped falling right now, the instrument is consolidating around 65.05 USD.
The latest report on the number of oil rigs in the USA from Baker Hughes showed -11 units, thus bringing the total number to 659. The indicator has been decreasing for the third consecutive period. The number of gas rigs dropped by 4 units, down to 119 totals. Overall, the number of rigs lost 15 units over the previous week and now equals to 781. Let’s remember that a year ago the indicator was 1,075 units. Read more...
Crude Oil Futures: door open for a move lower
CME Group’s first estimates of Crude Oil futures markets noted traders added nearly 7K contracts to their open interest positions at the end of last week, recording the second build in a row. On the opposite side, the volume went down by around 199.7K contracts.
WTI was rejected from the vicinity of the $66.00 mark and the descent has extended to the sub-$59.00 in late last week. Diminishing tensions in the Middle East were the exclusive driver behind the sharp decline in crude oil prices in past sessions. That said, rising open interest hints at the probability that the sell-off could extend further in the near-term. In this regard, the key 200-day SMA emerges at $57.76. Read more...
