Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - In a phase of bearish consolidation amid Mid-East calm

Crude Oil Futures: extra pullbacks not ruled out

Traders scaled back their open interest positions by nearly 20.3K contracts in Crude Oil futures markets on Wednesday, recording the first drop since December 24th. Volume, instead, reversed to drops in a row and rose significantly by around 1.35M contracts.

WTI breaks below $60.00: Prices of the WTI dropped sharply on Wednesday and breached the critical $60.00 mark in response to alleviating concerns in the Middle East. The important build in volume coupled with the first drop in open interest in several weeks leave the door open for some consolidation, although another move to lower levels should not be discarded. Read more...

WTI: In a phase of bearish consolidation amid Mid-East calm

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trading with small gains in a narrow range around the 60 handle so far this Thursday, as the dust settles over the Iranian retaliation aftermath while broad US dollar strength limits any upside attempts.

The black gold extends its consolidative mode into the European session, as the bears take a breather following Wednesday’s sell-off further fuelled by US President Trump de-escalation address in the US last session.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prices completed a lap and returned to the levels seen before Iran’s retaliatory attacks against the US’ airstrike on Quds Force Commander Soleimani in Iraq last Friday. The commodity reached fresh 8.5-month highs of $65.65 in early hours of Wednesday after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles on the US airbases in Iraq. Read more...