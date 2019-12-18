Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI holds the $60 handle, buoyed by the risk-on tone

WTI Technical Analysis: All eyes on multi-month-old descending trendline

WTI bulls seem to catch a breath around $60.50 during the initial trading session on Wednesday. The black gold surged to the fresh highs since September on Tuesday. However, a downward sloping trend line since April restricts immediate upside.

Looking at the nearly overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), prices are likely to register another U-turn from the key resistance line. In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $60.40 can act as short-term support. 

WTI holds the $60 handle, buoyed by the risk-on tone

The price of a barrel of oil is elevated on the $60 handle at $60.54 at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $60.40 to a high of $60.59. Bulls are on control following the euphoria in markets post the trade dal announcements between the US and China, coupled with the OPEC+ accord agreed earlier in the month. 

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that US crude supplies rose by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended December 13th, according to sources. The API data also reportedly showed stockpile increase of 5.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stocks grew by 3.7 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.52
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 60.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.36
Daily SMA50 56.67
Daily SMA100 56.11
Daily SMA200 57.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.05
Previous Daily Low 60.04
Previous Weekly High 60.46
Previous Weekly Low 58.11
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 59.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

