Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI holds the $60 handle, buoyed by the risk-on tone

WTI Technical Analysis: All eyes on multi-month-old descending trendline

WTI bulls seem to catch a breath around $60.50 during the initial trading session on Wednesday. The black gold surged to the fresh highs since September on Tuesday. However, a downward sloping trend line since April restricts immediate upside.

Looking at the nearly overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), prices are likely to register another U-turn from the key resistance line. In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $60.40 can act as short-term support.

WTI holds the $60 handle, buoyed by the risk-on tone

The price of a barrel of oil is elevated on the $60 handle at $60.54 at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $60.40 to a high of $60.59. Bulls are on control following the euphoria in markets post the trade dal announcements between the US and China, coupled with the OPEC+ accord agreed earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that US crude supplies rose by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended December 13th, according to sources. The API data also reportedly showed stockpile increase of 5.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stocks grew by 3.7 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

