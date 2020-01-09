Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

WTI Technical Analysis: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA. Even so, bearish signals from MACD and a soft recovery portray underlying weakness in the momentum.

As a result, sellers will be on the lookout of entry below the key Fibonacci retracement level of $59.10. Though, 200-bar SMA around $59.70 can be considered as immediate support.

Read more ...

WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after US President Donald Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.

Iran on Wednesday local time launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. WTI spiked to a high of $65.61 on the back of the attacks. 

Read more ...

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.13
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 60.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.93
Daily SMA50 58.64
Daily SMA100 57.04
Daily SMA200 57.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 65.67
Previous Daily Low 59.17
Previous Weekly High 64.11
Previous Weekly Low 60.67
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 64.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6875 despite downbeat China inflation

AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6875 despite downbeat China inflation

AUD/USD continues to trade in the green despite downbeat Australian trade data as well as Chinese inflation figures. However, increased RBA dovish expectations amid Australian bushfire caps the further upside in the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian trades. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields fell back in the red zone. 

USD/JPY News

China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls

China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls

China's CPI inflation leveled out in December coming in under market expectations of +4.7%, with pork prices mostly stable. Although January inflation is likely to accelerate due to the Chinese New Year effect ...

Read more

WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.

Oil News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures