Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts

WTI Technical Analysis: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA. Even so, bearish signals from MACD and a soft recovery portray underlying weakness in the momentum.

As a result, sellers will be on the lookout of entry below the key Fibonacci retracement level of $59.10. Though, 200-bar SMA around $59.70 can be considered as immediate support.

WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after US President Donald Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.

Iran on Wednesday local time launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. WTI spiked to a high of $65.61 on the back of the attacks.

