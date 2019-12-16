Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI holds in the $60 handle following market euphoria on global trade prospects

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

WTI clings to the $60 handle on market euphoria

A price of a barrel of oil has been elevated o trade optimism, with West Texas Intermediate crude for January trading on the $60 handle, spot, having travelled from a low of $59.74 to a high of $60.32, supported by the 21-day moving average on pull-backs. 

Read more...

Crude Oil Fights to Keep the $60 Level

The price of Crude Oil moves slightly upwards in the first session of the week after the United States and China reached the trade agreement of "phase one."

Read more...

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.24
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 60.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.94
Daily SMA50 56.37
Daily SMA100 56.05
Daily SMA200 57.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.46
Previous Daily Low 59.26
Previous Weekly High 60.46
Previous Weekly Low 58.11
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 59.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 58.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.

GBP/USD News

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.

Read more

XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 

Gold News

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures