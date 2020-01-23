Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H

WTI refreshes seven-week low to $56.05 after API data, EIA numbers in focus

Following the end of the settlement period for Wednesday, WTI was down more than 3.7% with a low of $56.05. Prices have recently dropped amid concerns of depleting demand and a rise in supply while also undermining geopolitical tension from the Middle East.

Be it the outbreak of China’s coronavirus or likely trade tussle between the US and Europe, not to forget the strength of the US dollar, all of them negatively affected the energy benchmark during the previous day.

WTI Overview Today last price 55.96 Today Daily Change -0.12 Today Daily Change % -0.21 Today daily open 56.08 Trends Daily SMA20 60.04 Daily SMA50 59.05 Daily SMA100 57.35 Daily SMA200 57.64 Levels Previous Daily High 58.36 Previous Daily Low 56.05 Previous Weekly High 59.28 Previous Weekly Low 57.38 Previous Monthly High 62.38 Previous Monthly Low 55.41 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.93 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.48 Daily Pivot Point S1 55.3 Daily Pivot Point S2 54.52 Daily Pivot Point S3 52.99 Daily Pivot Point R1 57.61 Daily Pivot Point R2 59.14 Daily Pivot Point R3 59.92

WTI Price Analysis: Hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H

WTI oil fell to $55.68 soon before press time, the lowest level since Dec. 3, having declined by 3.73% on Wednesday. The black gold has found acceptance below $56.60, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (one of the golden ratio) of the rally from $51.03 to $65.62.

The 5- and 10-day averages continue to trend south, indicating strong bearish momentum. Further, the daily chart is reporting a lower highs, lower lows setup.

