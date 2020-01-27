Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct

WTI: Bears pile in on Coronavirus and ME threats

WTI is starting out the day on the offer, opening in a bearish gap and extending the bear trend to a low of $52.19 and lowest levels since October. At the start of the year, it was all about US-Iranian tensions, and the aftermath of the de-escalation of troubles has continued to weigh on the price in a massive positioning shakeout.

"We continue to expect follow-through selling in the complex, as trend followers further sap liquidity from the market, selling their length and adding shorts," analysts at TD Securities argued.

WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct

WTI oil prices fell to $52.19 in early Asia to print the lowest level since Oct. 10. The black gold is currently trading at $52.90 per barrel, representing a 2.47% drop on the day. The oil benchmark has dropped by more than 19 percent since topping out at $65.62 on Jan. 8.

The weekly MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend strength and trend changes, has crossed below zero for the first time since October, indicating a bearish reversal.

