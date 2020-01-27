Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct

WTI: Bears pile in on Coronavirus and ME threats
WTI is starting out the day on the offer, opening in a bearish gap and extending the bear trend to a low of $52.19 and lowest levels since October. At the start of the year, it was all about US-Iranian tensions, and the aftermath of the de-escalation of troubles has continued to weigh on the price in a massive positioning shakeout.
"We continue to expect follow-through selling in the complex, as trend followers further sap liquidity from the market, selling their length and adding shorts," analysts at TD Securities argued.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.87
|Today Daily Change
|-1.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.79
|Today daily open
|54.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.39
|Daily SMA50
|58.97
|Daily SMA100
|57.35
|Daily SMA200
|57.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.96
|Previous Daily Low
|53.86
|Previous Weekly High
|59.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.86
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|55.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.71
WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct
WTI oil prices fell to $52.19 in early Asia to print the lowest level since Oct. 10. The black gold is currently trading at $52.90 per barrel, representing a 2.47% drop on the day. The oil benchmark has dropped by more than 19 percent since topping out at $65.62 on Jan. 8.
The weekly MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend strength and trend changes, has crossed below zero for the first time since October, indicating a bearish reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
