Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI five-day losing streak has brought trendline support in play

China Customs: China’s crude oil imports off record highs in Dec, 2019 imports rise 9.5%
According to the latest trade data published by China’s General Administration of Customs, China’s crude oil imports in December eased from a record set a month earlier, however, 2019’s oil imports rose nearly 10% on an annualized basis, as cited by Reuters.
Key Details: “December arrivals were 45.76 million tonnes. That was equivalent to 10.78 million barrels per day (bpd) according to Reuters’ calculations based on the data, second only to the high of 11.13 million bpd touched in November.
WTI Price Analysis: Five-day losing streak has brought trendline support in play
WTI oil fell for the fifth straight day on Monday, confirming the longest daily losing streak since early October. The sell-off has brought the support of the trendline connecting Oct. 10 and Nov .29 lows in play.
At press time, the black gold is trading at $58.26 per barrel, representing marginal gains on the day, having found takers near the ascending trendline at $57.97 in early Asia.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|58.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.91
|Daily SMA50
|58.88
|Daily SMA100
|57.13
|Daily SMA200
|57.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.28
|Previous Daily Low
|57.93
|Previous Weekly High
|65.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.69
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.29
