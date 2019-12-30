Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI eyes third biggest yearly gain of the decade

WTI: Buyers undermine rig counts, tension in the Middle East

WTI falls short of extending the previous run-up while making the rounds to $61.80 amid the dull Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark fails to respect to the US-Middle East tussle while also undermining the once in three-week depletion in the Baker Hughes weekly rig count data.

The US undertook what Pentagon termed as “defensive strikes” on Iraqi and Syrian spots after one of its civilian contractors died in the missile attack a few days back.

WTI eyes third biggest yearly gain of the decade

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $61.68 per barrel, representing a 35.86% gain on the opening price of $45.03 seen on Jan. 1.

The black gold is on track to register its third-biggest annual gain since 2009, having rallied by 86.64% in 2009 and 45.40% in 2016.

Prices jumped by more than 30 percent in the first quarter and rose as high as $66.58 in the second quarter before falling back to lows near $50.50 in the July to September period.

