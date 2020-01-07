Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI extends losses to $62.50 amid risk reshuffle, trade headlines also gain attention

WTI Technical Analysis: Struggles between immediate falling trendline, 100-hour EMA

WTI seesaws near $63.00 amid the initial trading session on Tuesday. The pair struggles between 100-hour EMA and a falling trend line that joins multiple tops marked during its declines on Monday.

While bearish signals from 12-bar MACD indicator favors the black gold’s declines below 100-bar HMA, level of $62.60, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s rise from December 20, at $61.90, can act as follow-on support.

WTI extends losses to $62.50 amid risk reshuffle, trade headlines also gain attention

WTI keeps it negative for the second consecutive day while declining to $62.50 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark seems to have been bearing the burden of traders’ risk reassessment and profit-booking while the latest news concerning the US-China trade relation also weighs on the black gold.

Energy traders seemed to have been disappointed by high expectations of the US-Iran war after nothing major happened on Monday. On the contrary, the global traders’ push for peace, amid the dominant position of the US, raised the hope of de-escalation of any threats from the Middle East.

