Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI extends losses to $58.70 amid receding geopolitical tension

Crude Oil Reverses its Gains

The price of Crude Oil turns negative in its first trading session of the week dragged by the IMF world growth estimate cut. Crude Oil retraces 7 cents or 0.12% touching $58.67 per barrel, while Brent Oil advances 10 cents or 0.16% raising to $65.16 per barrel.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) turned more pessimistic on Monday in the World Economic Forum developed in Davos. The IMF warned that global perspectives continue being sluggish and do not foresee any recovery sign in the short-term. The institution that, in October 2019, projected a growth of 3.4% for 2020, cut its projections to 3.3% for 2020.

Read more ...

WTI extends losses to $58.70 amid receding geopolitical tension

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. The failure to hold above the key average will likely allow a drop to Friday's close of $58.77.

That would fill the gap created by today's higher open at $59.32. The black gold gapped higher in Asia as major OPEC producers Iraq and Libya halted production on Sunday on rising tension in the Middle East. If the support at $58.77 holds, the bullish cross of the 50- and 100-hour averages would gain credence and a bounce to $60 could be seen.

Read more ...