Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI extends losses to $58.70 amid receding geopolitical tension

Crude Oil Reverses its Gains
The price of Crude Oil turns negative in its first trading session of the week dragged by the IMF world growth estimate cut. Crude Oil retraces 7 cents or 0.12% touching $58.67 per barrel, while Brent Oil advances 10 cents or 0.16% raising to $65.16 per barrel.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) turned more pessimistic on Monday in the World Economic Forum developed in Davos. The IMF warned that global perspectives continue being sluggish and do not foresee any recovery sign in the short-term. The institution that, in October 2019, projected a growth of 3.4% for 2020, cut its projections to 3.3% for 2020.
WTI extends losses to $58.70 amid receding geopolitical tension
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. The failure to hold above the key average will likely allow a drop to Friday's close of $58.77.
That would fill the gap created by today's higher open at $59.32. The black gold gapped higher in Asia as major OPEC producers Iraq and Libya halted production on Sunday on rising tension in the Middle East. If the support at $58.77 holds, the bullish cross of the 50- and 100-hour averages would gain credence and a bounce to $60 could be seen.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|58.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.38
|Daily SMA50
|59.05
|Daily SMA100
|57.3
|Daily SMA200
|57.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.64
|Previous Daily Low
|58.56
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.45
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Back above 50-day MA ahead of German ZEW Survey
EUR/USD is attempting a convincing move above the 50-day average. German ZEW Survey for January is expected to show an improvement in the economic sentiment. A big beat on expectations will likely bode well for the single currency.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit news ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD holds onto Monday’s recovery gains above 1.3000. Buyers shrug off the Conservatives’ first defeat at the UK’s House of Lords. UK’s December month jobs report will be the key to forecast BOE’s decision
UK Jobs Preview: Gloomy mood opens door to GBP/USD upside? Three scenarios
If everybody is short, who is left to sell? Pound bears may be stretched, allowing room for gains if UK pay has rises have not fallen far. While the economic calendar is showing that the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain at 3.8% – the historic low – the focus is on wages.
Gold: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high
Gold crossed key Fibonacci hurdle a few minutes before press time and hit a nine-day high of $1,568 per Oz. The metal picked up a bid near $1,560 and jumped above $1,564 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from $1,611 to $1,536.
USD/JPY remains under pressure around 110.00 on BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure around the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.