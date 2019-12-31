Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Doji on 4H challenges further upside

Crude Oil Strikes the $62 per Barrel

US WTI Crude Oil reaches $62.05 per barrel on Monday. The highest level attained in 3-months since the attack to Saudi Aramco on September 14th.

WTI advances 42 cents or 0.68%, reaching $62.05 while Brent Oil gains $1.02 or %1.50, touching at $68.84 per barrel.

WTI Technical Analysis: Doji on 4H challenges further upside

WTI clings to $61.63 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The oil benchmark recently posted a bearish candlestick formation, on the four-hour (4H) chart, near three month high.

Even so, prices are likely to get supported by the near-term ascending trend line, at $61.30 now, a break of which will confirm the bearish “rising wedge” chart pattern and could escalate the black gold’s declines.

