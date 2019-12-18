Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI Crude oil have potential to continue uptrend to 61.45

WTI Oil Outlook: oil price eases but key supports still intact; crude inventories report eyed for fresh signals

WTI oil price eased from new three-month high at $60.93 on Wednesday, after Tuesday's API report showed unexpected rise in crude stockpiles (4.7 million barrels vs last week's build of 1.4 million barells). Dips were so far contained by broken Fibo 76.4% barrier at $60.24) which guards more significant psychological $60 support and weekly cloud top at $59.70). Oil prices remain supported by US/China phase one trade deal and recent positive data from China, but concerns about global oversupply despite OPEC's decision to increase production may obstruct bulls. Read more...

WTI Crude oil have potential to continue uptrend to 61.45 while trading above 60.25

Uptrend: An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 60.58, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 60.97 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 61.56.

Downtrend: An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 60.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 59.85 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 59.26. Read more...