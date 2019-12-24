Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI consolidates in Xmas Eve markets around 21 4-hr MA

WTI OIL Outlook: Oil remains in red but still away from key supports
Repeated close above rising 10DMA would ease downside risk, as overall sentiment is bullish and boosted by expectations that US/China phase1 trade deal will be signed soon.
Also, holiday-thinned markets could contribute to narrower ranges an lack of direction.
WTI consolidates in Xmas Eve markets around 21 4-hr MA
West Texas Intermediate crude is trading at $60.51, having travelled between a low of $60.51 and $60.62, down 0.15% on the day following a rise at the start of the week.
Bulls are content with the fact that there is a pact to curb global output by OPEC and its allies may be eased while Kuwait and Saudi Arabia appeared close to a resolution on disputed territory.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|60.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.95
|Daily SMA50
|57.23
|Daily SMA100
|56.31
|Daily SMA200
|57.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.83
|Previous Daily Low
|60.17
|Previous Weekly High
|61.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.75
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.62
