Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI consolidates in Xmas Eve markets around 21 4-hr MA

WTI OIL Outlook: Oil remains in red but still away from key supports

Repeated close above rising 10DMA would ease downside risk, as overall sentiment is bullish and boosted by expectations that US/China phase1 trade deal will be signed soon.

Also, holiday-thinned markets could contribute to narrower ranges an lack of direction.

WTI consolidates in Xmas Eve markets around 21 4-hr MA

West Texas Intermediate crude is trading at $60.51, having travelled between a low of $60.51 and $60.62, down 0.15% on the day following a rise at the start of the week.

Bulls are content with the fact that there is a pact to curb global output by OPEC and its allies may be eased while Kuwait and Saudi Arabia appeared close to a resolution on disputed territory.

