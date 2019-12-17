Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI clings to the $60 handle on market euphoria

Oil holds below three-month highs as investors doubt effectiveness of OPEC cuts

Oil is sidelined below three-month highs hit on Friday likely due to concern reduced production won’t meaningfully curtail supply. Brent oil is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $65.30 per barrel, having hit a three-month high of $65.76 on Friday.

The black gold logged gains for the third straight day on Monday but remained below Friday's high. Similar action has been seen in the WTI oil, which is currently flatlined around $60.15 per barrel.

WTI clings to the $60 handle on market euphoria

A price of a barrel of oil has been elevated on trade optimism, with West Texas Intermediate crude for January trading on the $60 handle, spot, having travelled from a low of $59.74 to a high of $60.32, supported by the 21-day moving average on pull-backs.

The so-called phase-one deal between the US and China, combined with the OPEC+ agreement along with an expected slowdown in US shale production, is underpinning an upside bias for the energy markets into the closing weeks of the year. "CTAs are now set to provide a bid across the board for the energy sector, in response to firming momentum signals," analysts at TD Securities argued.

