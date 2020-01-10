Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Capitalizing on Plunging Oil as Iran Tensions Subside

Crude Oil (WTI) Intraday: expect 58.15

Pivot (invalidation): 1556.50

Our preference

Short positions below 1556.50 with targets at 1540.00 & 1535.50 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 1556.50 look for further upside with 1562.00 & 1568.00 as targets.

Comment

The RSI calls for a new downleg. Read more...

Capitalizing on Plunging Oil as Iran Tensions Subside

Yesterday, we wrote:

(…) Although crude oil futures moved higher after Wednesday’s open and broke above the previous peaks, this improvement was very temporary, and the bears took over in the following hours.

As a result, the futures came back below the lower border of yesterday’s red gap, creating a very long upper shadow. This is clearly a bearish sign, suggesting further deterioration.

(…) Should it be the case and the futures extend losses from here, we’ll likely see a decline to at least the nearest bullish green gap created in mid-December. This is where also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is, which together with the gap serves as the closest short-term support.

The situation indeed developed in tune with the above scenario, and crude oil futures declined sharply during yesterday’s session to our downside target, making our short positions profitable. Read more...

Crude Oil Futures: rising odds for a deeper pullback

Initial estimates of Crude Oil futures noted open interest partially offset the previous drop and increased by just around 3.2K contracts on Thursday, according to CME Group. On the flip side, volume extended the erratic performance and shrunk by 991189 contracts.

Crude oil prices continued to correct lower on Thursday, accelerating the downside after breaking below the key support at the $60.00 mark. Rising open interest amidst negative price action should keep the door open for extra downside in the near term. That said, the key 200-day SMA near $57.80 emerges as the next relevant target. On the other hand, the sharp drop in volume could slow the pace of the decline, or event spark some consolidation. Read more...