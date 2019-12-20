Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI bulls look for direction around three-month high

WTI Technical Analysis: Charts longest winning run since June, $61 is key support

WTI oil is currently trading at $61.17 per barrel. The black gold closed 0.33% higher on Thursday, confirming a six-day winning streak - the longest-daily winning run since June 2019.

The trendline rising from lows near $55.40 is currently located at $61.00, as seen on the hourly chart. A violation there will likely invite selling pressure and yield a drop to $60.00. Put simply, the risk of WTI snapping the six-day winning trend would rise with the breach of trendline support.

Read nore ...

WTI bulls look for direction around three-month high

Following its consecutive six-day winning streak, WTI seesaws around $61.10 during the Asian session on Friday. Even so, the energy benchmark trades near the highest in three-months flashed during the previous day.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia’s, mostly known as OPEC+, agreement to add 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the previous reductions of 1.2 million bpd through March 2020 have initially triggered the oil’s rally during early December. That followed the US-China phase-one and subsequent declines in the oil inventory reports, which currently pushes the black gold towards the best December since 2002.

Read nore ...