Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI Bulls again rejected at the resistance

Record Highs, Dollar Falls, Oil refuses to break, Gold prospers

Oil prices continue to remain supported near frothy levels as tensions in the Middle East could see key disruptions in the region, shrinking US stockpiles alleviate oversupply concerns and as the US and Chinese look to wrap up the phase-one trade deal and more importantly signal further calm on the tariff front.

Energy traders are not putting too much weight on Russian energy minister Novak’s comment that “oil production cuts can’t be eternal.” Everyone knows the oil-production accord will not last forever and that it probably end sometime next year. It is amazing these production cuts have last this long already. Read more...



Oil Bulls Again Rejected At the Resistance

Crude oil futures extended gains, breaking above the upper border of the rising green trend channel during yesterday’s session. This upswing took the futures right to the red gap. Let’s see how this has reflected upon the daily indicators.

They look quite extended, suggesting that the space for additional gains may be limited and that a reversal is probably just around the corner.

Should it be the case, and the futures move lower from here, the first downside target for the sellers will be yesterday’s green gap. If the bears close it, the next target will be the lower border of the purple consolidation and the next green gap, which is where our initial downside target currently is. Read more...

WTI advances beyond $62 on rising tensions in Middle East

Crude oil prices continue to push higher at the start of the new week with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rising above the $62 mark for the first time since mid-September. As of writing, the WTI was up 0.7% on a daily basis at $62.05.

Eyes on Middle East

Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and its potential impact on the oil supply after the US targeted five locations in Syria and Iraq linked to Iranian backed militia seem to be providing a boost to oil prices on Monday. In response to the US' airstrikes, "US military aggression against Iraqi soil and Iraqi forces is strongly condemned as a clear example of terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said. Read more...