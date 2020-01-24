Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset

WTI: Short-term spec-bulls shaken out in risk-off environment

The price of a barrel of oil was a lot cheaper on Thursday, as markets flipped heavily risk-off as the spread of coronavirus gripped the markets attention, popularised by the media which has little else to report on at this stage, following the recent signing of the US/Sino trade deal and an impeachment trial which markets are showing little interest in. 

At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate oil is trading at $55.49,-1%, but well off the lowest point of the day down at $54.79 having fallen from $56.25 as the late Asia high. During the US session, there was a headline doing the rounds, quoting a statement made by the World Health Organisation indicating that it is still too early to declare coronavirus as a public health emergency. More on that here.

WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset

WTI pulls back from early-November lows while taking the bids to $55.60 during the Asian session on Friday. Downbeat inventory levels, fears of demand slowdown and an end to global production cut have recently weighed on the black gold. However, fresh headlines from the Middle East suggest the geopolitical tension to prevail.

Be it Libya Gen Khalifa Haftar’s warning to target civilian planes as the top US-Iran envoy’s threat to kill late Iranian commander Soleimani’s successor are the top headlines that signal the fears of oil supply outage is still on the cards. Also portraying the US-Middle East tussle are the comments from the US special representative for Syria that mentions, “Any talks on troop withdrawal from Iraq must include all aids.”

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.55
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 55.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.76
Daily SMA50 59.03
Daily SMA100 57.37
Daily SMA200 57.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.25
Previous Daily Low 54.76
Previous Weekly High 59.28
Previous Weekly Low 57.38
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

