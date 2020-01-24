Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset

WTI: Short-term spec-bulls shaken out in risk-off environment

The price of a barrel of oil was a lot cheaper on Thursday, as markets flipped heavily risk-off as the spread of coronavirus gripped the markets attention, popularised by the media which has little else to report on at this stage, following the recent signing of the US/Sino trade deal and an impeachment trial which markets are showing little interest in.

At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate oil is trading at $55.49,-1%, but well off the lowest point of the day down at $54.79 having fallen from $56.25 as the late Asia high. During the US session, there was a headline doing the rounds, quoting a statement made by the World Health Organisation indicating that it is still too early to declare coronavirus as a public health emergency. More on that here.

WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset

WTI pulls back from early-November lows while taking the bids to $55.60 during the Asian session on Friday. Downbeat inventory levels, fears of demand slowdown and an end to global production cut have recently weighed on the black gold. However, fresh headlines from the Middle East suggest the geopolitical tension to prevail.

Be it Libya Gen Khalifa Haftar’s warning to target civilian planes as the top US-Iran envoy’s threat to kill late Iranian commander Soleimani’s successor are the top headlines that signal the fears of oil supply outage is still on the cards. Also portraying the US-Middle East tussle are the comments from the US special representative for Syria that mentions, “Any talks on troop withdrawal from Iraq must include all aids.”

