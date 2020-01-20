Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI back below 200-hour MA

WTI: Libyan crisis help chart a gap-up opening, $60.00 in the spotlight

WTI begins the week’s trading with a leap from Friday’s close of $58.60 to $59.25. The black gold portrays the oil traders’ upbeat sentiment backed by the geopolitical crisis in Libya. However, the recent headlines from Germany and off at the US, coupled with no tension between the US and Iran, may question the bulls.

The oil-rich nation is regaining the global attention for the first time after 2011’s overthrow of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi. During the recent incidence, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar blocked the Hamada-Zawiya oil pipeline, capable of removing 8,00,000 barrels per day of exports. Following the power play, global leaders met in Berlin and agreed that no external forces will be entertained and major powers are "fully committed" to a peaceful resolution in Libya.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 59.14
Today Daily Change 0.52
Today Daily Change % 0.89
Today daily open 58.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.5
Daily SMA50 59.02
Daily SMA100 57.28
Daily SMA200 57.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.97
Previous Daily Low 58.28
Previous Weekly High 59.28
Previous Weekly Low 57.38
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.66

 

WTI Price Analysis: Back below 200-hour MA

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. The failure to hold above the key average will likely allow a drop to Friday's close of $58.77. 

That would fill the gap created by today's higher open at $59.32. The black gold gapped higher in Asia as major OPEC producers Iraq and Libya halted production on Sunday on rising tension in the Middle East. If the support at $58.77 holds, the bullish cross of the 50- and 100-hour averages would gain credence and a bounce to $60 could be seen. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

