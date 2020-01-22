Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: US calls for oil production in Libya to resume

WTI slumps to fresh seven-week lows below $57

Despite the fact that Libya's National Oil Corp hasn't yet started to resume oil production after closing the ports of Hariga, Brega, Sidra, and Ras Lanuf under force majeure on Monday, oil prices came under strong selling pressure amid concerns over supply surplus.

Oil Brent - An Elliott Wave Sequence Expects an Upward Reaction

Brent Oil, in its hourly chart, presents a corrective sequence in progress, which could react bullishly soon. The corrective formation started on January 08th, when the price found sellers at $71.31 per barrel. This first leg, identified as wave A of Minor degree labeled in green, completed its decline on January 15th at $63.54 per barrel. The current movement corresponds to a wave B. According to the Elliott wave theory, in a corrective formation, this movement must have three internal segments.

