Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: Some improvement in market sentiment favored a pullback

WTI drops further from monthly highs, turns negative for the day

Crude oil prices lost ground during the American session and moved away from multi-month highs. Tensions in the Middle East boosted the price of the WTI barrel to $64.72 at the beginning of the week, the strongest level since April. As of writing, it trades at $63.00 marginally below the level it closed on Friday.

Read more...

2020 gets off to a risky start

Risk sentiment continues to drain from financial markets as the geopolitical environment deteriorates and tensions continue to rise between the US and Iran. At the start of the first full week of 2020 European stocks are falling and Brent crude oil is more than 2% higher, rising above $70 per barrel for the first time since May 2019.

Read more...