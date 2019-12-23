Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: Sidelined in Asia as Kuwait-Saudi Arabia near neutral zone deal

Oil Bulls Keep Trying But the Technical Headwinds Are Stiff
Crude oil futures moved higher once again during yesterday’s session, overcoming the upper border of the rising green trend channel for the third time in a row. While the futures finished the day above this resistance, the bulls didn’t manage to hold gained ground in full.
Earlier today, the futures opened with the red gap. This bearish development means invalidation of yesterday’s breakout, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls.
Oil: Sidelined in Asia as Kuwait-Saudi Arabia near neutral zone deal
Oil is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia with buyers staying on the sidelines possibly due to news that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are closing on a deal to renew oil output along the border.
Brent oil is currently trading at $66 per barrel, representing little change on the day. WTI is trading at $60.34 per barrel, representing a 0.18% drop on the day.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|60.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.81
|Daily SMA50
|57.09
|Daily SMA100
|56.25
|Daily SMA200
|57.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.27
|Previous Daily Low
|60.1
|Previous Weekly High
|61.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.75
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.26
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits six-day high above 200-day MA
AUD/USD has hit six-day highs above the 200-day average at 0.6903. The currency picked up a bid near 0.6892 in early Asia on news that China will be reducing tariffs on 850 US items starting from Jan.1.
USD/JPY: Off highs despite China news, 100-week MA is key hurdle
USD/JPY has backed off from session highs despite trade optimism. China will be reducing tariffs on some US goods from Jan. 1. Pair's repeated failure to beat key MA resistance has boosted pullback risks.
US Nov Durable Goods Preview: US-China trade and business investment
Business capital orders expected to fall after strong gain in October. US-China trade agreement may show an early impact. Overall durable goods orders to rise for the second month.
Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break
Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.
GBP/USD: Bulls step in at 200 4-hour MA, attention is on “getting Brexit done”
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3000 at the time of writing, a touch higher and consolidating on the 200 four-hour moving average between and 1.2985 and 1.3014. Last week, cable was the underperformer into the close.