Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: Sidelined in Asia as Kuwait-Saudi Arabia near neutral zone deal

Oil Bulls Keep Trying But the Technical Headwinds Are Stiff

Crude oil futures moved higher once again during yesterday’s session, overcoming the upper border of the rising green trend channel for the third time in a row. While the futures finished the day above this resistance, the bulls didn’t manage to hold gained ground in full.

Earlier today, the futures opened with the red gap. This bearish development means invalidation of yesterday’s breakout, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls.

Oil: Sidelined in Asia as Kuwait-Saudi Arabia near neutral zone deal

Oil is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia with buyers staying on the sidelines possibly due to news that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are closing on a deal to renew oil output along the border.

Brent oil is currently trading at $66 per barrel, representing little change on the day. WTI is trading at $60.34 per barrel, representing a 0.18% drop on the day. 

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.35
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 60.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.81
Daily SMA50 57.09
Daily SMA100 56.25
Daily SMA200 57.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.27
Previous Daily Low 60.1
Previous Weekly High 61.47
Previous Weekly Low 59.75
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 59.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 58.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

