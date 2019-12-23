Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: Sidelined in Asia as Kuwait-Saudi Arabia near neutral zone deal

Oil Bulls Keep Trying But the Technical Headwinds Are Stiff

Crude oil futures moved higher once again during yesterday’s session, overcoming the upper border of the rising green trend channel for the third time in a row. While the futures finished the day above this resistance, the bulls didn’t manage to hold gained ground in full.

Earlier today, the futures opened with the red gap. This bearish development means invalidation of yesterday’s breakout, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls.

Oil: Sidelined in Asia as Kuwait-Saudi Arabia near neutral zone deal

Oil is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia with buyers staying on the sidelines possibly due to news that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are closing on a deal to renew oil output along the border.

Brent oil is currently trading at $66 per barrel, representing little change on the day. WTI is trading at $60.34 per barrel, representing a 0.18% drop on the day.

