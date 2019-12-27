Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: Rising channel favors further upside for WTI

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts

WTI takes the bids to $61.80 by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark cheers the nearness to the signing of the phase-one deal between the US and China whereas surprise draw in API inventories and other geopolitical tensions add to the upside.

EIA data, Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts are in the spotlight.

Read more ...

WTI Technical Analysis: Rising channel favors further upside

WTI follows a short-term bullish chart formation while rising to $61.88 during early Friday. In doing so, the black gold ignores the overbought conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).

During the energy benchmark’s sustained rise, the resistance line of the fortnight-old ascending trend channel, at $62.60, can entertain the Bulls ahead of the September month high near $63.13.

Read more ...

WTI

Overview
Today last price 61.88
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 61.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.27
Daily SMA50 57.57
Daily SMA100 56.48
Daily SMA200 57.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.88
Previous Daily Low 61.12
Previous Weekly High 61.47
Previous Weekly Low 59.75
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 61.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 60.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

