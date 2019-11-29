Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI traders take clues from US-China tensions, OPEC+ eyed

WTI traders take intermediate clues from US-China tension ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI has been dropping to the intra-day low of $58.07 by the press time of early Friday in Asia. The energy benchmark seems to have negatively affected by the sluggish demand outlook due to the US-China tussle. Though, traders are more concerned for the next week’s meeting of major oil producers in Vienna.

Geopolitical tension concerning Iran can be considered as a counterforce to the latest tension between the United States (US) and China. Iran's protests, even after turning softer, still give troubles to the policymakers and they blame the US for that, as per the UK Express.

Overview Today last price 58.09 Today Daily Change -0.23 Today Daily Change % -0.39% Today daily open 58.32 Trends Daily SMA20 57.29 Daily SMA50 55.78 Daily SMA100 55.93 Daily SMA200 57.64

Levels Previous Daily High 58.32 Previous Daily Low 57.69 Previous Weekly High 58.76 Previous Weekly Low 54.89 Previous Monthly High 56.97 Previous Monthly Low 51.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.08 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.93 Daily Pivot Point S1 57.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 57.48 Daily Pivot Point S3 57.27 Daily Pivot Point R1 58.53 Daily Pivot Point R2 58.74 Daily Pivot Point R3 59.16

