Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI traders take clues from US-China tensions, OPEC+ eyed

WTI traders take intermediate clues from US-China tension ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI has been dropping to the intra-day low of $58.07 by the press time of early Friday in Asia. The energy benchmark seems to have negatively affected by the sluggish demand outlook due to the US-China tussle. Though, traders are more concerned for the next week’s meeting of major oil producers in Vienna.
Geopolitical tension concerning Iran can be considered as a counterforce to the latest tension between the United States (US) and China. Iran’s protests, even after turning softer, still give troubles to the policymakers and they blame the US for that, as per the UK Express. Read more…
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|58.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.29
|Daily SMA50
|55.78
|Daily SMA100
|55.93
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.32
|Previous Daily Low
|57.69
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.16
WTI: Choppy around $58 amid slow Black Friday trading
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) continues to fluctuate between gains and losses so far this Black Friday, as the sentiment remains mixed amid holiday-mode thin trading and ahead of the key OPEC+ meeting scheduled next week.
The black gold lacks directional bias at the moment, with the buyers somewhat hopeful about the output cuts being extended into the next year, when the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meet in Vienna on Dec. Read more...
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|58.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.29
|Daily SMA50
|55.78
|Daily SMA100
|55.93
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.32
|Previous Daily Low
|57.69
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD ignores upbeat inflation and retreats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, close to the monthly lows. Euro-zone inflation beat expectations with Core CPI hitting 1.3% YoY. Market movement is slow after the US Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.