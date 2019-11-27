Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI testing offers near $58.50 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

WTI technical analysis: $58.63 is the level to beat for bulls

WTI oil is currently flatlined near $58.25 per barrel. 

The black gold jumped 0.73% on Tuesday to print a close above Tuesday's Doji candle's high of $58.12. Usually, a positive follow-through to the Doji candle is considered a sign of bullish continuation. 

In this case, however, a break above $58.63 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from $$63.33 to $51.03 – is needed to revive the bullish setup. Read more…

wti daily chart

 

WTI testing offers near $ 58.50 ahead of US data, EIA report

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends the steady rise from the Asian session lows of 58.16, although struggles to take-out the 58.50 resistance, as the bears continue to find some support from the overnight build in the US Crude Stocks, according to the latest data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API). Read more...

WTI Levels to watch  

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.43
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 58.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.93
Daily SMA50 55.79
Daily SMA100 55.97
Daily SMA200 57.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.59
Previous Daily Low 57.81
Previous Weekly High 58.76
Previous Weekly Low 54.89
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

Gold News

US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight

US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight

Durable goods orders expected to fall for the second month. Non-defense capital goods to spending to shrink for the third month.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures