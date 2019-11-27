Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI testing offers near $58.50 ahead of US data

WTI technical analysis: $58.63 is the level to beat for bulls
WTI oil is currently flatlined near $58.25 per barrel.
The black gold jumped 0.73% on Tuesday to print a close above Tuesday's Doji candle's high of $58.12. Usually, a positive follow-through to the Doji candle is considered a sign of bullish continuation.
In this case, however, a break above $58.63 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from $$63.33 to $51.03 – is needed to revive the bullish setup. Read more…
WTI testing offers near $ 58.50 ahead of US data, EIA report
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends the steady rise from the Asian session lows of 58.16, although struggles to take-out the 58.50 resistance, as the bears continue to find some support from the overnight build in the US Crude Stocks, according to the latest data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API). Read more...
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|58.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.93
|Daily SMA50
|55.79
|Daily SMA100
|55.97
|Daily SMA200
|57.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.59
|Previous Daily Low
|57.81
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.
USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs
The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.
US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight
Durable goods orders expected to fall for the second month. Non-defense capital goods to spending to shrink for the third month.