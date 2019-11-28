Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI remains on the back foot amid doubts over US-China trade deal

WTI remains on the back foot amid doubts over US-China trade deal, downbeat EIA data

With the uncertainty over the US-China trade deal joining the earlier published EIA stockpiles, WTI remains below $58.00 during early Thursday.

Oil has recently come under pressure after the United States (US) President Donald Trump passed a bill that would require the US State Department to annually review Hong Kong’s special trade status. The same enables the Trump administration to levy sanctions against persons/institutions indulged in human rights violations. Read more…

Overview Today last price 57.96 Today Daily Change -0.23 Today Daily Change % -0.40% Today daily open 58.19 Trends Daily SMA20 57.09 Daily SMA50 55.79 Daily SMA100 55.95 Daily SMA200 57.64

Levels Previous Daily High 58.72 Previous Daily Low 57.56 Previous Weekly High 58.76 Previous Weekly Low 54.89 Previous Monthly High 56.97 Previous Monthly Low 51.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.28 Daily Pivot Point S1 57.59 Daily Pivot Point S2 57 Daily Pivot Point S3 56.43 Daily Pivot Point R1 58.75 Daily Pivot Point R2 59.32 Daily Pivot Point R3 59.91

USD/CAD bulls eyeing a move beyond 1.3300 handle amid sliding oil prices

With the US dollar failing to capitalize on Wednesday's mostly upbeat US macro data-led positive move, weaker crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.

Oil prices lost some additional ground on Thursday on the back of the official EIA report, which showed that stockpiles in the US swelled 1.6 million barrels last week and production rose to a record of 12.9 million barrels per day. Read more...