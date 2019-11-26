Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI bounces-back above $58 amid trade headlines

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

WTI Crude oil experiences range trading between 58.16 - 57.21

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while the black gold is trading below resistance at 58.16, which will be followed by reaching support at 57.45 and if it keeps on moving down below 57.21, we may expect prices to reach support around 56.60.

An uptrend may start as soon as the pair rises above resistance level 58.16, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 58.74 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect oil to reach resistance level 59.20. Read more...

oil h1 chart
 

WTI manages to stay above the 200-day SMA amid US-China trade positive headlines

With the 200-day SMA restricting near-term declines of the WTI, the black gold takes the bids to $58.10 during early Tuesday.

The energy benchmark earlier benefited from the global rating giant Fitch’s stable sovereign outlook for the Asia-Pacific (APAC). The rating agency shrugs off global challenges, including trade pessimism while holding prevalence of stable rating outlooks over the next 12-18 months. Read more…

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 58.08
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 57.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.78
Daily SMA50 55.79
Daily SMA100 55.97
Daily SMA200 57.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.18
Previous Daily Low 57.26
Previous Weekly High 58.76
Previous Weekly Low 54.89
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.25

 

WTI bounces-back above $ 58 amid trade headlines, ahead of API

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) broke the Asian consolidative phase to the upside in the European trading this Tuesday but the further upside lacks certainty, as ongoing US-China trade developments continue to keep markets confused. Therefore, they refrain from placing any directional bets on higher-yielding assets such as oil. Read more…

WTI

