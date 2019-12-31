Crude Oil News and Forecast: WTI plummets below $61 in sudden selloff

Oil Keeps Testing a Major Resistance, For How Much Longer?

Crude oil futures extended gains, breaking above the upper border of the rising green trend channel during yesterday’s session. This upswing took the futures right to the red gap. Let’s see how this has reflected upon the daily indicators.

They look quite extended, suggesting that the space for additional gains may be limited and that a reversal is probably just around the corner.

Should it be the case, and the futures move lower from here, the first downside target for the sellers will be yesterday’s green gap. If the bears close it, the next target will be the lower border of the purple consolidation and the next green gap, which is where our initial downside target currently is. Read more...

WTI plummets below $61 in sudden selloff

Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate dropped to a fresh weekly low of $60.68. As of writing, the WTI was down 1.13% on the day at $60.95.

Focus shifts to Middle East

Following the US' airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, protestors in Iraq set fire to the US embassy in Baghdad. Responding to this event, "Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US embassy in Iraq," US President Trump tweeted out and added: "They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

Although escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East usually provide a boost to crude oil prices as they are assessed as factors that could cause declines in oil the region's output, the WTI's action suggests that investors are opting out to book their profits rather than pricing possible supply disruptions. Read more...





WTI: Bulls regain poise, $62 back on sight ahead of API

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trading modestly flat above $61.50, having reversed a brief dip to $61.39 lows. The bulls have fought back control amid a fresh round of selling seen in the US dollar versus its main competitors.

The optimism around the US-China phase one trade deal signing continues to undermine the sentiment around the safety bet, the greenback, with the US dollar index now testing the five-month lows of 96.61. The index is down -0.13% on the day. A weaker buck makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for the holders in foreign currencies.

Despite the flat trading so far this Tuesday, the black gold is set to post its biggest annual rise since 2016, mainly supported by continued de-escalation of the US-China trade tensions and OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) supply cuts extension. Read more...