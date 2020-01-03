Crude Oil News and Forecast: WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport

Oil prices spike after US killing of Iranian commander

Focus this morning will be on the market reaction to the US killing of a leading Iranian commander , which has sent oil prices higher. In an airstrike at Bagdad airport in Iraq, the US took out the Iranian head of the elite Quds force and spearhead of Iran's rising military influence in the Middle East. The price of Brent oil has jumped UD2½ from USD66 per barrel to USD68.5 per barrel, as the attack could risk escalating the US-Iran conflict and proxy war activities in Iraq. In a comment to the attack, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation" and Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamanei warned of "severe retaliation".

On the data front, the US ISM manufacturing index for December will be today's highlight. The ISM index has fallen to lower levels than other US surveys and has not yet shown the signs of a recovery that we see in business surveys globally. Hence, we see some upside risk to today's number where consensus looks for a rise from 48.1 to 49.9. Read more...
 

WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport

With Japan still on holiday and no major economic data scheduled in Asia, it looked like we were on track for another quiet session. President Trump had other plans.

Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. An Iraqi militia spokesman confirmed that Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and then claimed that “Americans and Israelis” were behind the attacks.

US officials and the Pentagon confirmed the US was responsible for the attack, whilst reports surfaced that US Navy Seals had also captured pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq. And, if that were not enough confirmation, Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag. Read more...

WTI: Bulls look to $64 amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) bulls have regained control in the European session, as they head back towards the eight-month highs of $63.83 reached in Asia this Friday.

The black gold jumped more than $2.5 or 4% in early Asian trades after both the US and Iran confirmed that the US killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in an airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport.

This was marked as a major US escalation on the ongoing Mid-East geopolitical issues by the industry experts, as they warned against strong Iranian retaliation. With the escalation seen at a point of no return, markets fret that this may disrupt the oil supplies from OPEC’s No. oil exporter, Iran.

Meanwhile, the sentiment around the oil markets remains underpinned by the US-China trade deal optimism and falling US crude inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) earlier this week. The API data showed a draw of 7.8M barrels of oil for the week ending Dec. 27. Read more...

WTI

Overview
Today last price 63.39
Today Daily Change 2.19
Today Daily Change % 3.58
Today daily open 61.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.25
Daily SMA50 58.16
Daily SMA100 56.76
Daily SMA200 57.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.48
Previous Daily Low 60.68
Previous Weekly High 62.02
Previous Weekly Low 60.17
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 60.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 59.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.36

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

