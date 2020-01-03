Crude Oil News and Forecast: WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport

Oil prices spike after US killing of Iranian commander

Focus this morning will be on the market reaction to the US killing of a leading Iranian commander , which has sent oil prices higher. In an airstrike at Bagdad airport in Iraq, the US took out the Iranian head of the elite Quds force and spearhead of Iran's rising military influence in the Middle East. The price of Brent oil has jumped UD2½ from USD66 per barrel to USD68.5 per barrel, as the attack could risk escalating the US-Iran conflict and proxy war activities in Iraq. In a comment to the attack, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation" and Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamanei warned of "severe retaliation".

On the data front, the US ISM manufacturing index for December will be today's highlight. The ISM index has fallen to lower levels than other US surveys and has not yet shown the signs of a recovery that we see in business surveys globally. Hence, we see some upside risk to today's number where consensus looks for a rise from 48.1 to 49.9. Read more...



WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport

With Japan still on holiday and no major economic data scheduled in Asia, it looked like we were on track for another quiet session. President Trump had other plans.

Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. An Iraqi militia spokesman confirmed that Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and then claimed that “Americans and Israelis” were behind the attacks.

US officials and the Pentagon confirmed the US was responsible for the attack, whilst reports surfaced that US Navy Seals had also captured pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq. And, if that were not enough confirmation, Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag. Read more...

WTI: Bulls look to $64 amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) bulls have regained control in the European session, as they head back towards the eight-month highs of $63.83 reached in Asia this Friday.

The black gold jumped more than $2.5 or 4% in early Asian trades after both the US and Iran confirmed that the US killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in an airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport.

This was marked as a major US escalation on the ongoing Mid-East geopolitical issues by the industry experts, as they warned against strong Iranian retaliation. With the escalation seen at a point of no return, markets fret that this may disrupt the oil supplies from OPEC’s No. oil exporter, Iran.

Meanwhile, the sentiment around the oil markets remains underpinned by the US-China trade deal optimism and falling US crude inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) earlier this week. The API data showed a draw of 7.8M barrels of oil for the week ending Dec. 27. Read more...