Crude Oil News and Forecast: US/China trade optimism, geopolitical tension in WTI bull’s favor

WTI: US-China trade optimism, geopolitical tension in bull’s favor
WTI ended 2019 with a negative daily closing of $61.25. However, a lot positive has happened afterward, which in turn signifies a sustained run-up by the oil benchmark as the US markets open for trading on Thursday.
Among them, the US President Donald Trump’s signal for the phase-one deal signing with China and discussion on phase-two, when he will visit Beijing, grabs the headlines.
Loonie Closes 2019 at a New High, More to Come in 2020?
As we noted yesterday, this time of year is notorious for low-liquidity trading, and more often than not, lackluster markets as traders plan their New Year’s celebrations.
One currency that’s bucking that trend is the Canadian dollar, which is ringing 2020 in style. Shrugging off today’s weakness in oil prices, the loonie just hit a 14-month high against its rival to the south (this is shown as a 14-month low in the USD/CAD exchange rate).
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.20
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|61.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.01
|Daily SMA50
|58.03
|Daily SMA100
|56.71
|Daily SMA200
|57.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.92
|Previous Daily Low
|60.67
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.17
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical set up favors a pullback
While the macro factors are EUR supportive, technical charts are signaling scope for a pullback. Notably, the long upper wick attached to Tuesday's candle is a tell-tale sign of buyer exhaustion. So, a pullback to sub-1.12 levels cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD reverses sharply from two-week high ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD declines for the first time since December 23. Sparse trading, fears of hard Brexit and EU’s likely readiness to disappoint UK PM seem weighing on the pair. Focus on UK Final Manufacturing PMI, trade/Brexit headlines.
FX: Most Important Themes of 2020
US and China trade relations will remain front and center. In early January, we expect the Phase 1 trade deal to be signed but the broader trade war may last past 2020. The key question is whether it will worsen or stabilize ahead of the November election.
Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion
Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks.
USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line
USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early Thursday. The pair recently slipped beneath an upward sloping trend line since early-November but failed to conquer 200-day SMA.