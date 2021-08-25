Crude oil: Inventory draw not enough to keep rally alive – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities warn that the robust crude inventory draw recently reported is not enough to keep the current rally alive in crude oil prices. Over the long term, they see a more promising outlook suggesting WTI could rise back above $70.
Key Quotes:
“For a second week in a row, crude posted a modest rally shortly after the EIA data showed a 2.98 million bbl inventory draw for the week to August 20. This is roughly equal to the 3.2 million bbl decline reported for the previous period and some million bbls more than what was expected by analyst consensus.”
“Despite the fact that US product demand is up 354,000 b/d, the oil and total product inventory draw is not enough to keep the current rally, which is driven by stronger risk appetite and the full approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, going for much longer. Indeed, the crude market will very likely continue to face headwinds from the Delta variant as it will take time for full Pfizer Vaccine approval to increase vaccination rates and as technical barriers from chart followers inhibit the rally with WTI prices right on the 100dma.”
“Considering signs that China’s COVID problems are moderating, likely improvements on the economic side in the rest of the world in the coming months along with the fact that OPEC+ will continue to adjust supply to demand (which could mean an eventual reduction in promised supply increases), the longer-term looks more promising and WTI could well move into the $70+ territory. Firm cracks suggest that product pricing may still serve as an upside catalyst for crude in the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance and surpasses 1.1750
The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance as Wall Street accelerated higher while US Treasury yields reach fresh weekly highs. Tepid macroeconomic data both shores of the Atlantic ignored as Jackson Hole looms.
GBP/USD stable around 1.1730 amid a better market mood
GBP/USD bounced from around the 1.3700 figure, as investors move away from the greenback. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from pound.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.