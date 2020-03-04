Crude Oil Inventories rise by only 785K, OPEC and non-OPEC considering 1.5 mbpd cut, WTI positive

Crude oil inventories are up to 785K against an increase of 2.85 million. Distillates are down 4.008 million barrels and gasoline ones haven dropped by 4.34 in the week ending February 28. Lower oil supply is positive for crude prices.

OPEC and non-OPEC countries are reportedly considering a substantial cut of 1.5 million barrels per day of output in response to the coronavirus crisis. Earlier, Russia was reluctant to slash petrol production while Saudi Arabia called for massive cuts.

WTI Crude Oil is trading above $48, up on the day. The recovery goes hand in hand with increases in stock prices.