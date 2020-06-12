Crude Oil Futures: Scope for a deeper correction

Traders added nearly 2.8K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume reversed three pullbacks in a row and increased markedly by around 441.5K contracts.
WTI could slip back to the $31.00/oz area
Prices of the barrel of WTI edged lower on Thursday amidst rising open interest and volume. Against this, WTI risks a further decline and could re-visit the late-March lows near the $31.00 mark per barrel. On the upside, the key barrier at $40.00 remains a short-term top for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD stalls its downside momentum established for the last two days while battling near the one-week low around 1.2560, with all eyes on the critical UK macro releases. The UK GDP is expected to arrive at -18.4% MoM in April versus -5.8% prior.
EUR/USD defends 10-day SMA as US-German yield spread hovers at 5-year lows
EUR/USD bears are struggling to extend Thursday's bearish move despite sustained risk-off. The two-year US-German bond yield spread hovers at five-year lows. Potential risk reset, as suggested by the US index futures, could draw bids for the EUR.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.
Gold: Bounces off intraday low as S&P 500 Futures gain over 1.0%
Gold prices fail to extend the previous day’s losses. Risk-tone recovers amid hopes of virus vaccine, reassessment of growth fears. US data might offer intermediate clues, qualitative catalysts to remain on the driver’s seat.
UK GDP Preview: A 20% plunge could serve as a third blow to sterling, three scenarios
How are you coping with the lockdown? That is often the first question asked when Brits or others meet – whether within the selected "capsule" or online. And now, the same question applies to the economy and will likely move the pound.