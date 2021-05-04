Crude Oil Futures: Room for further upside near-term

CME Group’s flash data for Crude Oil futures markets noted open interest went up for yet another session on Monday, this time by around 13.7K contracts, the largest single day build since April 20. Volume, instead, reversed several daily builds and went down sharply by around 309.4K contracts.
WTI now targets the April peaks above $65.00
Prices of the WTI closed with decent gains at the beginning of the week amidst rising open interest, allowing for the continuation of the uptrend in the very near-term. Against this, the next hurdle of note emerges at the April tops near $65.50 (April 29).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD extends the drop towards 1.2000 as the US dollar finds its feet amid the downbeat mood and cautious remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Concerns over Eurozone's economic recovery continue to weigh on the single currency. US data awaited.
GBP/USD: Drops back below 1.3900 on US dollar bounce, Brexit woes ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 ahead of the London Open. The UK may have a good post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects UK's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold’s path of least resistance appears to the upside
Gold is easing off three-month highs, as the bulls face a hurdle at the technical resistance near the $1798-$1799 zone. Broad-based US dollar bounce amid a risk-off mood and upbeat comments from Fed Chair Powell weigh on gold.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.