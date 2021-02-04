CME Group’s preliminary readings for crude oil futures markets noted open interest rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, now by nearly 54K contracts. Volume, instead, reversed two builds in a row and shrunk by almost 16.5K contracts.
WTI: Door open to $60.00
The rally in crude oil prices remains unabated and surpasses the $56.00 mark per barrel of WTI, new yearly highs. The uptrend was in tandem with increasing open interest and volume and leaves the door open for a probable move to the key barrier at the $60.00 mark per barrel in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
