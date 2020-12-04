According to preliminary readings for crude oil futures markets from CME Group, traders added around 15.1K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reaching the second build in a row. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy performance and shrunk by around 44.1K contracts.

WTI: On its way to $50.00?

Prices of the WTI extended the weekly recovery on Thursday and are seen pushing higher in the very near-term amidst rising open interest. Against this, crude oil now targets the psychological $50.00 mark per barrel, area last visited in late February.