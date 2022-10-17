CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted open interest dropped for the third session in a row at the end of last week, this time by nearly 5K contracts. Volume followed suit and went down by around 84.1K contracts.
WTI: Next on the upside comes $93.62
Friday’s strong pullback in prices of the WTI was against the backdrop of shrinking open interest and volume, suggesting that a near-term rebound is in the offing. Against that, bulls now face the next up barrier at the October top at $93.62 per barrel (October 10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rallies towards 1.1300, UK politics in focus
GBP/USD extends weekly gains towards 1.1300 amid hopes for a decent fiscal framework from the new CHancellor Hunt. Tory backbenchers brace to oust UK PM Truss. Bailey's hawkish comments back bulls amid a broadly weaker US dollar and a cautious mood.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 149.00, Japan intervention on watch
USD/JPY refreshes 32-year high on its way to 149.00 in early Europe. A light calendar and cautious optimism offer a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak remains hawkish but all eyes remain on potential Japanese intervention.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid around mid-0.9700s as DXY retreats despite hawkish Fed wagers
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9750, as bulls are trying to regain control in early Europe after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
Gold appears a ‘sell the bounce’ trade near $1,670
Gold price sees fresh demand, as the US dollar drops at the start of a new week. USD decline looks temporary amid hawkish Fed outlook, UK political uncertainty. XAU/USD sees a dead cat bounce after last week’s, and ahead of a data-light week.
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows clear consolidation over the weekend with no volatility. However, with the Asian session waking up, things might start to get a little dicey as BTC lingers after a bearish move.